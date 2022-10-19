The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council in race against time to repair infrastructure ahead of harvest

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding on crops north of Gunnedah in September. Picture by Gunnedah Shire Council

THE DAMAGE bill is already piled up in the millions and crops inundated ahead of harvest, but with back-to-back days of rain predicted the Gunnedah community is preparing for more potential flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.