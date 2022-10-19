The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth and Moree SES hand out sandbags as Water NSW slows water releases from Keepit and Copeton Dams

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SES volunteers have started handing out sandbags across the region, and water releases from dams are starting to ease as emergency services prepare for days of rain and potential for flash to major flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.