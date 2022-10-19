The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Northern Railway Defenders Forum holds meeting in Glen Innes

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 2:30am, first published October 19 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engineer Matthew Tierney speaks at the meeting this week of the Northern Railway Defenders Forum at Glen Innes and District Services Club. Picture supplied

Supporters of reopening the railway line north of Armidale have met in Glen Innes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.