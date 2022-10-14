The Northern Daily Leader
A petition to divide the Hunter and New England health districts will go to the Legislative Assembly for debate in November

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
October 14 2022
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall tabled the petition calling for the break up of the Hunter New England health district. Picture file

A petition, which ultimately calls for the Hunter New England Health District to be split up, will be debated by the parliament on November 17.

