A petition, which ultimately calls for the Hunter New England Health District to be split up, will be debated by the parliament on November 17.
More than 15,000 people have signed the petition in support of better local health services.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, who tabled the petition in the parliament, said it is a clear indication of the need for change.
"The groundswell of dissent clearly demonstrates to the government that this is a burning issue for many in our region and that we won't rest until we are heard and changes made," he said.
"Our collective voice will be heard and it send the strongest possible message to the government; changes must be made and they must be made now."
The petition also seeks to "directly employ doctors in rural hospitals and dramatically increase nursing numbers".
The debate in the Legislative Assembly will be livestreamed for members of the public to follow.
Mr Marshall said he will provide details on timing closer to the day.
People can also still sign the petition, which was started by Armidale think-tank New England Visions 2030 and came after a unanimous vote by every mayor in the New England calling for an investigation of the idea of a breakup.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
