THREE babies have been airlifted out of Tamworth to specialist hospitals in Sydney in just one day.
The Toll Rescue Helicopter was tasked on Monday to Tamworth for three separate missions for the infants who required specialist treatment from doctors in Sydney.
A spokesperson for Toll confirmed to the Leader that one infant as well as two newborns were flown from Tamworth hospital to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney.
The transfers were conducted by the Newborn and Paediatric Emergency Transport Service, or NETS as it is known, in the Toll Rescue chopper.
"On most days Tamworth is talking to NETS (Newborn and Paediatric Emergency Transport Service) for support about sick babies, infants, and children who need care beyond Tamworth" the state director of NETS Dr Andrew Berry said.
READ ALSO:
The service confirmed they couldn't release patient details but all three were flown for emergency treatment, using the specialist equipment in the chopper.
Just last month, the NETS team were deployed to Narrabri for an 11-month-old baby that went into cardiac arrest.
The NETS team landed in Narrabri late on September 19 and assessed the baby girl who was then flown to Westmead Children's Hospital for specialist emergency treatment.
The missions follow two other emergency transfers from Tamworth in September, one in August, and three in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.