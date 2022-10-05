The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Three babies airlifted from Tamworth hospital to Sydney by the Toll Rescue helicopter and NETS service

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE babies have been airlifted out of Tamworth to specialist hospitals in Sydney in just one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.