The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Teenager arrested as police investigate break-ins, vandalism at Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prominent businessman has been "disheartened" after a second break-in at a popular CBD cafe within just three weeks traumatised staff and left the business out-of-pocket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.