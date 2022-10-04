A prominent businessman has been "disheartened" after a second break-in at a popular CBD cafe within just three weeks traumatised staff and left the business out-of-pocket.
Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar owner Jye Segboer, has called on the community to "stand together" against property crime after refrigerators and cake display cabinets were smashed by intruders with a sweet tooth before dawn.
Detectives are investigating after police were told five men forced entry to the cafe in Bicentennial Park about 3:30am on Monday, smashing a display cabinet and stealing food.
It comes after the council-owned toilets just outside the restaurant were torched twice and a separate break-in at the business was reported overnight in late September.
READ ALSO:
"The incidents just keep occurring," he told the Leader.
Insurance claims have forced Mr Segboer to fork out $4000, with damage to the restaurant estimated to come in at a bill of close to $30,000.
Mr Segboer said one staff member had taken trauma leave and more staff had been rostered on for opening and closing shifts to ensure safety.
"We're doubling up on staff so that means additional wages for us," he said.
"But it shouldn't have to be that way, the business shouldn't have to continue to bear the extra cost of some delinquent's behaviour."
The cafe was forced to restrict its takeaway trading on Monday's public holiday due to the damage, including a smashed window and the broken display cabinet.
Mr Segboer said the day should have been one of the busiest of the week.
"It was a very, very busy day in the park," he said.
Tamworth police confirmed a 13-year-old had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents in September, after patrols were increased in Bicentennial Park.
The teenager was bailed to front children's court later this month.
Mr Segboer said in the wake of the break-ins and toilet fires he believed Tamworth was facing a "real crime issue".
"I think the community needs to stand together and start sharing some of that footage of people," he said.
Mr Segboer posted CCTV to Facebook on Tuesday, capturing the moment the cafe was allegedly broken into back on September 24, in an appeal for the public to help identify the group.
"The community really needs to stand together like we did in the old neighbourhood watch days," he said.
"We've got such a wonderful platform like social media to do all those sorts of things."
Oxley police Inspector Michael Moy said he encouraged people to bring footage straight to police so they could launch an official investigation.
"We'd prefer it if they came to us so we can take our own steps, because of legislation surrounding that," he said.
"Through legislation it does have a big bearing on what we can do with [the footage]."
Inspector Moy said after a "lull period" property crime had started to increase across the city again.
He said police had launched an operation similar to Western Mongoose in an effort to crack down on it.
"As a result, we have identified and charged several people," he said.
Investigations continue.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.