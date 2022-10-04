The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Malaki Sullivan refused bail, charged with stealing car in Brisbane Street and break-in charges in South Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley Inspector Michael Moy. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A TEENAGER is behind bars on Tuesday night, accused of a Tamworth break-in and stealing multiple cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.