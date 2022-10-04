A TEENAGER is behind bars on Tuesday night, accused of a Tamworth break-in and stealing multiple cars.
The Leader can reveal 18-year-old Malaki Sullivan has been denied bail on charges of joyriding in three cars stolen from East and South Tamworth during September, as well as a string of other offences.
He's accused of taking and driving a Peugeot stolen from Hillvue Road, and the aggravated break-and-enter of the house on September 25.
Sullivan is charged with stealing a Range Rover from Brisbane Street last week, as well as fail-to-pay at Bellata last week.
He's also facing allegations of taking and driving a car stolen from Woodstock Street on September 6; receiving stolen property and having goods in custody, namely a watch, in Tamworth.
Oxley Inspector Michael Moy told the Leader Sullivan was captured during an operation on the Liverpool Plains on Monday morning, and taken to Tamworth Police Station before he was charged and refused bail.
"He was arrested in Collie Blue on Monday morning by police from Quirindi and Gunnedah," he said.
"This arrest was part of investigations by Oxley police and that investigation is ongoing in relation to potential further charges."
Magistrate Julie Soars heard Sullivan's bail application in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, but refused to release him.
She found he was an unacceptable risk of committing a serious offence; failing to appear at court; and endangering the safety of victims and the community.
The court had heard it would be the teen's first time in custody, and Ms Soars ordered a medical review for the teen while on remand in prison.
He will return to court later this month where he will be required to enter pleas.
Sullivan also faces six other property crime-related charges including aggravated break-and-enter while people are home, and committing a serious indictable offence; as well as larceny, being carried in a stolen car, and trespassing. The charges related to offences allegedly committed in Dubbo.
