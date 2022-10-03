POLICE have launched an urgent search to find a man missing from Tamworth.
Darrell Apthorpe disappeared on Monday and hasn't been seen since.
The 66-year-old was last seen at his Tamworth home on Monday, but was reported missing to Oxley police shortly after.
Investigators said on Tuesday morning that they hold serious concerns for Mr Apthorpe's welfare.
His disappearance is believed to be out of character and officers are trying to track him down.
Mr Apthorpe is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with unkempt grey hair and a grey beard.
Police said he could be wearing a flannelette or polo shirt of 5-6XL sizing. He was last seen driving a white Triton utility, bearing NSW registration plates DF-46-BH.
Police have appealed for anyone who has seen Mr Apthorpe, or his car, to urgently contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
