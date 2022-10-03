A NUNDLE duo who live self-sufficiently off the land are on a mission to teach their community how to do the same.
Jeff Gibson and Rachel Webster have just opened the doors to Oakenville Farm Store, a business with a focus on handmade and homegrown food and products.
An extension of their paddock to plate lifestyle, the store in the heart of Nundle offers everything from local honey and plants to herbal remedies, teas and furniture.
"It provides a shop front to educate people and sell the products we grow, create and build from the resources around our farm," Ms Webster told the Leader.
"It's a slow living kind of lifestyle where we grow most of our own food and try to use herbal medicine as much as possible from herbs that we grow ourselves or forage from our property."
Ms Webster, who is involved with the Nundle Community Garden and local landcare group, said the store offers handy tools to improve productivity in the garden.
"What we're selling in the shop is our fresh, fresh produce plants to help others get started with their own gardens, or if they want to have a go at making their own medicines," she said.
"My partner also builds furniture and kitchenware out of timber that we've recycled and salvaged from all over the place."
READ ALSO:
The community has welcomed the venture with open arms, Ms Webster said.
"I think they realised that the sort of thing, what we're offering, is something that was needed," she said.
"People want to buy local, but there's not always local produce and local options. So the more that we can offer that, the better. Our shop is 100 per cent local, everything is ordered from our farm or immediately from our Nundle community."
It's also proven popular with travellers, who are intrigued about their alternative lifestyle.
"Our shop is about trying to empower people to take control over their individual and their family's health, and looking after the environment, which is more than just renewable energy, it's about growing your own food, eating local buying local," she said.
Ms Webster said she hopes to make the store "a real hub for creativity and learning" by running workshops on how to live a more off the grid lifestyle.
"Pickling your food, how to make kombucha, brewing your own beer, making liqueurs and even painting and art workshops," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.