The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police warn of 'incalculable risk' of TikTok car theft trend

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the victims of Port Macquarie's recent spate of break-ins and car thefts, shared this image of alleged offenders posing for TikTok outside a targeted home. Picture supplied

A recent spate of break-ins and car thefts across regional NSW is being linked to an alarming social media trend in which children as young as 10 are goading police into initiating high speed pursuits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.