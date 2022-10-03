A recent spate of break-ins and car thefts across regional NSW is being linked to an alarming social media trend in which children as young as 10 are goading police into initiating high speed pursuits.
NSW Police Media has confirmed comments by Commissioner Karen Webb, in which she details how children between 10 and 14-years-old are using the "creepin while ya sleepin" hashtag on TikTok to dare other children into committing offences.
Police say they have initiated several pursuits of suspected juvenile car thieves, but these have become too dangerous and have been terminated.
District Commander Detective Superintendent Shane Cribb said the risks to the community and to the children themselves, is extreme.
"These are potentially-lethal choices made by children," he said.
"These children do not have the training, the skills, or the experience to be in charge of a motor vehicle.
"The risk these children pose to all road users is incalculable: in the hands of these children, a motor vehicle becomes a potential weapon."
ACM first reported that groups of young people were breaking into homes to steal car keys on September 1.
Security video showed that some were armed with tyre levers and a machete, while one family said the offenders came within metres of their sleeping babies.
As many as eight homes were broken-into in just one night.
Victims searching for their stolen cars later found TikTok posts of the alleged offenders posing outside their homes. These were forwarded to police and ACM.
One post, pictured above, shows the alleged offenders' faces covered by Guy Fawkes masks, which are commonly associated with the online "hackivist" group Anonymous.
A since-deleted video shows them performing "burn-outs" while taunting both their victims and the police.
Several residents whose cars were stolen and later found burnt-out in Port Macquarie and West Kempsey, say they are frustrated that there has been no update on the investigation or formal advice on arrests.
One woman who had two cars stolen in one night, said not being able to identify those responsible, means they have been left paying the insurance excess on both vehicles.
Another woman, a single mother, did not have comprehensive car insurance and has been left out of pocket.
Detective Cribb assured the community that investigations are ongoing.
"We have ongoing proactive initiatives investigating break and enters, and subsequent crimes, some of which are linked to these car thefts and high-risk incidents," he said.
"I don't want my officers to be called out to crashes involving young people; one life lost is one too many."
Commissioner Webb confirmed that there had been a change in policy to allow police to use tyre deflation devices, commonly known as road spikes, to minimise risk.
She also said that TikTok had been cooperative and is now calling on parents of the alleged offenders to intervene.
