Cricket: Central North under 16s girls set to begin Country Championships

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Georgia Davidson is set to appear for the Central Norths under 16s and under 19s sides at both of this week's Country Championships. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

When the Under 16s Women's Country Championships get underway tomorrow, Central North Cricket will field one of the most experienced sides in the competition.

