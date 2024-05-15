The Northern Daily Leader
From Bell Shakespeare to the Highway of Lost Hearts

By Theatre Talk
May 15 2024 - 3:00pm
This week it is all about plays. Over the next month we have some wonderful plays ready to grace the stage of the Capitol Theatre as well as the monthly play reading at the Tamworth Community Centre.

