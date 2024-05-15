From Bell Shakespeare to the Highway of Lost Hearts

This week it is all about plays. Over the next month we have some wonderful plays ready to grace the stage of the Capitol Theatre as well as the monthly play reading at the Tamworth Community Centre.
In The Raw is a monthly series of staged play readings, and it continues in May with a captivating new comedy by Kathryn Marquet.
About the show....
Pale Blue Dot by Kathryn Marquet is a new comedy about aliens, alienation and the terrifying and comforting thought that we are not alone. Pale Blue Dot spins the majesty of space, science, the comedy of alien conspiracy theories and the terror of domestic relationships into a stellar theatrical yarn.
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, May 24 at 7:30pm.
Bell Shakespeare is Australia's nation theatre company specialising in the works of Shakespeare and his contemporaries. It delivers mainstream productions and an education and out reach program to every state and territory, ensuring classic theatre experiences are accessible to all Australians. And they are heading to Tamworth.
Shakespeare's classic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, is reawakened in this breathless production brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem.
Love is in the air in Athens - and it's contagious! Besides the royal wedding, which is just days away, there are young lovers dreaming of enchanted futures together.
Hermia and Lysander are besotted with one another, while Helena adores Demetrius. The only snag is that Demetrius loves Hermia - and he's got Hermia's father on his side. So no one is happy.
Shakespeare wasn't kidding when he said the course of true love never did run smooth.
This pared-back production is quick as a shadow. Fast, funny and family-friendly, this is A Midsummer Night's Dream reimagined.
Recommended age 12+
At the Capitol Theatre Saturday, June 1 at 7:30pm
A woman. A dog. A campervan. And 4,500km of wide open road.
Mot wakes up one morning to find her heart is missing from her chest. She can breathe, she has a pulse - but she feels... nothing!
So, she decides to go and look for it. With her dog enlisted as co-pilot, Mot heads down the highway of lost hearts into the deepest core of the Australian Outback - navigating red dirt landscapes, fire and flood, brittle dryness, vast salt lakes, age old mountains and murky waters filled with lost souls.
An allegory for a country that's lost its heart by award-winning Darwin playwright Mary Anne Butler, Highway of Lost Hearts is half gritty road journey, half magic and all heart. A truly regional story!
Recommend for age 12+
At the Capitol Theatre Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.