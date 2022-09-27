The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Law professor warns that Tamworth's community Facebook groups could easily find themselves in legal hot water for sharing crime pictures

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 27 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional connector for the university's smart region incubator Jessica Bradbery joined UNE law professor Julia Day at Tuesday's event, the inaugeral free public event in the TamTalks series. Picture by Andrew Messenger

POSTS MADE in Tamworth's active community Facebook groups could easily land their authors in hot water by sharing footage of alleged crime, according to a local law professor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.