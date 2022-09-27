THE COMMUNITY made good use of Tamworth's skate park with a free workshop teaching kids how to be comfortable on four wheels.
Skateboarding event company Totem Collective ran a free skateboarding workshop on Tuesday for beginners and intermediates.
Director Nigel Cameron said it was a good opportunity to let kids that are interested in learning the sport have a moment on their boards in the skate park.
"It's all about fun and inclusiveness," he said.
Mr Cameron first saw someone do a kickflip in the small town of Leeton in the Riverina where he grew up.
"From a really early age, I was just really captivated by it," he said.
"Then I got a bit more into awareness of what it actually does for the community as well.
"That's where the business is really focused now, it's just trying to build skills, but also community, around the skate park."
It's because of where he grew up that he's been drawn back to teach skating in the regions.
"I really love working in these towns," he said.
Changing people's perceptions about the sport is something he is passionate about.
"It's a really intricate ecosystem," he said.
"You need parents here, you need older role models, you need younger kids to be engaged.
"You need to fall over sometimes as well."
