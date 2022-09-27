IT'S BEEN a while between drinks, but the Leader is back with another Tamworth Regional Council live blog, and we're in for a long night.
With a jam-packed agenda tonight, we're expecting plenty of debate.
Among the big-ticket items, a final decision will be made on a plan to convert a South Tamworth motel into crisis accommodation for the homeless.
The future of the Kootingal War Memorial Hall Committee will be decided on, after council put it on the chopping block.
And, an historic Darling Street house slated for demolition could be preserved.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Caitlin Reid
