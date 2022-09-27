The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Live

Tamworth Regional Council live blog September 27: South Tamworth group home decision, Kootingal War Memorial Hall committee on the chopping block

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
September 27 2022 - 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE: The Leader will bring you all the decisions live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT'S BEEN a while between drinks, but the Leader is back with another Tamworth Regional Council live blog, and we're in for a long night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.