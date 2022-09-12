POLICE are probing whether a firebug is behind a series of suspicious grassfires which have broken out in recent months.
New England police are investigating the fires which have all been sparked across the Uralla area, including three in the past six weeks.
The last two fires alone have burnt through almost 160 acres of grassland.
Luckily, no one has been injured in the fires, but police have ramped up their investigation into who is behind the blazes.
The latest blaze was sparked on the afternoon of August 30 on Gostwyck Road in Uralla.
A triple zero call about 2.20pm alerted fire crews and saw firefighters from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW rush to the area.
They managed to contain the blaze which burnt close to three hectares.
Another suspicious fire managed to take hold and was much more intense, just four days earlier.
The suspicious fire broke out on the New England Highway in Kentucky about 12.20pm on August 26.
RFS crews worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze but it torched about 150 acres of land.
On July 31, the RFS extinguished another fire on Racecourse Road at Uralla after it broke out just after 2.40pm.
Police have confirmed the suspicious fires have all broken out on the side of the road over the past year across the Uralla council area.
New England police have launched an investigation to find any links between the incidents. After speaking with fire crews and examining the scenes, officers are appealing for public help.
Investigators are appealing for anyone that might have seen suspicious activity in the areas before the fires broke out, including suspicious vehicles.
Anyone with information is urged to contact New England police on 6738 3510.
