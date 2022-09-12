THOUSANDS of dollars worth of fuel has been taken from a farm after thieves cut a gate lock to get to the tanks.
Oxley police and officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team were called to the Bellata property on Berrigal Creek Road after the landholder discovered the costly theft.
More than 2000L of diesel was stolen, worth more than $4000, at today's diesel prices.
Police said thieves were able to cut a locked chain on the gate. Once on the property, they drained the fuel tanks of tractors as well as a truck parked at the farm.
Investigators suspect the theft occurred after 6am on August 29, and sometime before September 8.
"Fuel theft is one of the most common types of theft on farms," a spokesperson for the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team said.
"With the increased price of fuel the reward for criminals at times outweighs the risk of being caught."
Investigators are appealing for help and are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Berrigal Creek Road area to come forward and contact Narrabri police on 6792 7199.
In July, a Toyota Landcruiser and a trailer full of diesel were taken from a property on Ashford Road in Inverell.
Police found the Toyota the next day at Wallangarra - about two hours north - with its tools missing.
A short time later the diesel trailer was found emptied and dumped on the side of the road back in Inverell, on Elsmore Road.
In June, nearly 2000L of diesel stolen from Walgett. The fuel was taken from a truck, a tractor and an overhead tank on the property.
Police said the tank was damaged during the theft and a large amount of diesel was spilt on the ground.
Police have also urged landholders to keep storage tanks away from roadways, and out of sight, and monitor the fuel levels.
"The first step in preventing fuel theft is to lock your fuel tank. While a determined thief can use bolt cutters, a good strong padlock and chain can be a deterrent," the spokesperson said.
"It just makes it harder for the criminal to access the fuel in a timely manner.
"If there is an electrically controlled pump on the tank, ensure that the control switch is located in a locked building or house and that the electricity is turned off when the fuel tank is not in use."
