The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Police

Oxley police and rural crime officers investigating fuel theft from Berrigal Creek Road farm at Bellata

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Stock Check launched

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of fuel has been taken from a farm after thieves cut a gate lock to get to the tanks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.