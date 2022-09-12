ONE woman has been taken to hospital and three others injured in a crash involving a truck and a car towing a trailer on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The emergency unfolded just before 8.30pm on Sunday on the New England Highway at Kingswood.
Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to the highway intersection of Spains Lane, cross of Whitehouse Lane, after a collision involving a truck as well as a vehicle towing a horse float.
The impact of the crash saw the truck flip onto its side, while the occupants in the car were injured, along with the horse in the float.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said its crews were called to the two vehicle crash and found four patients requiring attention at the scene.
A woman, aged in her 50s, suffered injuries to her shoulder and her knee in the collision. She was treated on scene and then taken by road ambulance to Tamworth hospital.
She was believed to be in a stable condition.
The spokesperson said three other patients were treated on the side of the road, but did not require further treatment and were not transported to hospital.
The crash saw the highway closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the wrecks, and clean up the roadway.
Traffic was diverted around the area, through diversions at Duri-Dungowan Road, Gowrie Road and Burgmanns Lane.
A reduced speed limit was still in place on Monday morning.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.
