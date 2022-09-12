The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth crash: four injured in crash on New England Highway at Whitehouse Lane in Tamworth

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:12am, first published 2:00am
Emergency services were called to the crash on the New England Highway on the edge of Tamworth on Sunday night. Picture from RFS, file

ONE woman has been taken to hospital and three others injured in a crash involving a truck and a car towing a trailer on the outskirts of Tamworth.

