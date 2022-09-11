The state government ought to fix the rules governing water in Tamworth in the "short term" and not overly rely on new infrastructure to solve water problems.
That's one of the recommendations the council's water director, Bruce Logan, believes Tamworth Regional Council should make to a state government planning scheme.
Councillors will vote on the recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday.
It relates to the new Draft Namoi Regional Water Strategy which was released by the state government last month and went before residents of Tamworth for input on Thursday last week.
Though Mr Logan's report recommends the council declare it is "pleased" with the paper's assessment of long-term water risks, it fails to highlight the importance of the short-term.
"The strategy, at least as far as Tamworth's water security is concerned, relies on the New Dungowan Dam resolving any water security concerns in the short-term and suggests a water security plan is a longer-term planning action (as Tamworth grows)," his report reads.
"Regardless of whether or not the new dam proceeds, a water security plan is needed for Tamworth now."
If signed off by councillors, Tamworth council will also tell the state government the plan should be updated if the new Dungowan Dam project is halted.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
