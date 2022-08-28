Steve Bartlett has spent almost his entire life in love with the Holden Mustang.
The love affair started long before he had a licence to drive one.
Watching Bob Jane and Leo Geoghegan racing events at Sydney's Warwick Farm, with his motor mechanic dad, the 10-year-old promised himself he'd buy one one day.
"It took me quite a number of years ... but we got there," he said.
Driving his 2019 Ford 'Bullitt' Mustang was the experience of a lifetime.
"It's not like taking your first girlfriend out; you never stop smiling."
Mr Bartlett was one of about 60 classic car enthusiasts to converge on Moore Creek on Sunday, in the name of a good cause.
Modelled off an extraordinarily successful Dubbo event, Tamworth's inaugural 'cars and coffee' event raised an estimated $1000 for the local RFS brigade.
Mr Bartlett said the event was such a success, they're planning to eventually hold three-a-year.
Moore Creek Rural Fire Service Brigade fundraising officer Emma Rust said the money will go to new equipment, for the local firefighters.
Pat Lawlor brought his 1952 MG TD to the event
After 70 years under the wheels, he said the car still drives "really well".
The Rusty Relics classic car club member joked that he was attracted to the vehicle because "I'm that vintage."
"I just like the look of them," he said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
