Long-delayed Tamworth Rescue Ball raises $45,000 for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
The long-delayed Tamworth Rescue Ball raised an estimated $45,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to keep the air ambulance service flying, according to organisers.

