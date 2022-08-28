The long-delayed Tamworth Rescue Ball raised an estimated $45,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to keep the air ambulance service flying, according to organisers.
Event coordinator Jeff Galbraith said the helicopter service were "thrilled with the night".
Initially slated to be held in March 2020, the ball was delayed repeatedly by COVID-19, he said.
"Everyone was really, really excited just to be back out in formalwear and having a great time," he said.
"It was just a really special night, it was just wonderful."
About 300 people attended the black tie event at the Tamworth Town Hall.
Counting is still continuing, but the helicopter service estimates it netted tens of thousands of dollars from the show.
"We estimate we've raised around the $45,000 mark, maybe a little bit higher, which is a great result, at any time, but certainly good when businesses are still getting back on their feet after such a tough time for them," Mr Galbraith said.
"We're just very fortunate to have the support from them."
Mr Galbraith said the event earned its theme, 'the greatest show'.
"The ball's significant as a fundraiser but it's also a significant way for us to acknowledge those businesses that are there for us, not just at the ball," he said.
"Many of them are there throughout the year in other forms as well."
