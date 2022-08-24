TAMWORTH council has denied it jumped the queue to get its development application approved faster to relocate staff out of the asbestos-riddled Ray Walsh House.
The tick of approval was given by council, for council, to move staff to the old Northern Daily Leader building at 179 Marius Street following a development application for the change of use, alterations and additions to the site.
Advertisement
It took just 17 days for the application to get the green light after it was lodged on August 1.
The approval comes after it was revealed the average timeframe for applications to pass through council's hands is 50 days, up from about 30 a few years ago.
READ ALSO:
But Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said council's own application was not given priority.
"What actually happens with some building DA's is that they're quite complex. But when you talk about a change of use they are usually quite simple," he said.
"It wasn't fast tracked or anything like that.
"It was just the fact that it was only a change of use and wasn't a complex DA. That's the reason it didn't take as long."
Cr Webb said development applications from the community were continuing to pile up on council's desk.
"We don't have enough staff, we don't have enough planners to work their way through the DA's that are in front of them on the table," he said.
"It's taking a long time but it's not just here in Tamworth."
Now the lease has been signed and the application approved, council anticipates staff will move into the old Leader building in the coming months.
Directors, the general manager, the mayor, and the communications and services teams will be spread across three levels for a three-year period.
The fit-out of Parry House, which is hosting 80 council workers, will cost $242,000 for refurbishment works of the building which dates back to the 1970's.
Cr Webb said the money for the re-fit had come from council's water and sewerage fund.
"There are a lot of new rules that apply to offices now compared to back in 1970," he said.
"But what it will do is make that space more useable and more user friendly."
Advertisement
Cr Webb said the refurbishments would also make the space "a lot more let-able" in the future, which would help bring in more income when council vacates the premises and moves back into Ray Walsh House.
It is expected it will be three years before council staff return to Ray Walsh House.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the cost to re-fit the old Leader building was still being determined.
"With the move still in process, council is currently finalising the aggregate costs in a detailed report that will be presented at the Ordinary Council Meeting on 13 September 2022," they said.
This report will include details of where the funding for the move will be sourced."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.