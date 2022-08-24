The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth Family Day Care was a sea of yellow for Daffodil Day

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a sea of yellow at Tamworth Family Day Care this week, ahead of Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 25.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.