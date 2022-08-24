It was a sea of yellow at Tamworth Family Day Care this week, ahead of Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 25.
Yellow was the theme of the day with dress-ups, creativity and morning tea treats all inspired by the yellow theme.
Advertisement
The Cancer Council dropped by, with Dougal Bear delighting all in attendance.
Read also:
It was all in the name of a good cause, raising funds for the Cancer Council and their Daffodil Day appeal.
So remember to brighten up your home, office or workplace this Daffodil Day by purchasing fresh daffodils and help to create change in the lives of people impacted by cancer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.