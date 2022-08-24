What's better than snow videos?
Tasmanian Devils frolicking in snow, that's what is.
The Aussie Ark rangers woke to plenty of the white stuff on Wednesday morning after snow blanketed the Barrington Tops, Hanging Rock and other parts of the Northern Tablelands.
The wildlife sanctuary is nestled in the hills between Nundle and the Barrington Tops.
The conservation operation - which is based about 1350 metres above sea level - said their Tasmanian devils awoke to a winter wonderland.
"Despite the snow and ice, the team are already out braving the cold to continue providing the best care to our wildlife," operations manager Dean Reid said.
"Most of our animals are incredibly use to the chilly weather. Species like the Tasmanian Devil and Eastern Quoll especially love this weather - it's like a slice of Tasmania."
Mr Reid said this first blanket of snow occurred right in the midst of the devils' breeding season.
And despite the cold, rangers are also preparing to start checking pouches on the females for joeys too, with the babies nestled in to escape the cooler temperatures.
- with Matt Carr
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
