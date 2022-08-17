A person on a mobility scooter has been taken to hospital after crashing into a river in the New England.
Ambulance NSW crews and police were called to the Macintyre River near Campbell Park, off Campbell Street, after reports of a scooter crash about 3.30pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the scooter driver had lost control on the riverbank and fallen into the river.
Paramedics treated the rider for several cuts and abrasions as well as shock.
A spokesperson said the rider was quite shaken and in shock, and limited details could be gathered from the patient on the incident.
The patient was assessed at the scene and taken by ambulance to Inverell hospital in a stable condition.
It's understood a passerby discovered the accident.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
