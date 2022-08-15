The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Lochrey Road house fire sparks police investigation after home destroyed in blaze

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HOME in Gunnedah has been destroyed after emergency crews worked tirelessly to control a fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.