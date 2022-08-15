A HOME in Gunnedah has been destroyed after emergency crews worked tirelessly to control a fire.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Lochrey Road at 2:46am, Monday morning.
Crews arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames just seven minutes after the call was received.
It took more than three hours to bring the fire under control, but the house was completely destroyed.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire and Rescue NSW was deployed to fight the blaze and Rural Fire Service resources were used to haul water to the crews.
The fire reignited at 9am Monday morning, but was quickly attended to. It is expected more reignitions will occur throughout the day due to the nature of the fire.
The cause of the blaze is unknown and a police investigation is underway.
More to come.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
