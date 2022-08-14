The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Thousands of companies will exhibit at AgQuip 2022 in Gunnedah despite rain

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Chaffey said hotels in Gunnedah are filling up as AgQuip early birds arrive. Picture by Gareth Gardner

AgQuip is going ahead rain, hail, or shine with the premier agricultural field days set to bring in 3000 manufacturers and organisations to Gunnedah.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.