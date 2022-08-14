AgQuip is going ahead rain, hail, or shine with the premier agricultural field days set to bring in 3000 manufacturers and organisations to Gunnedah.
There has been a flurry of activity in the past couple of days to get everything ready for August 16 to 18, according to Australian Community Media Group Manager for AgQuip Kate Nugent.
"You stand by the aisleways and we're seeing truckload after truckload arrive on site and it's just stunning."
However, the site has received plenty of rain over the weekend and the outlook continues to be a wet one.
But Ms Nugent said that's something they should easily overcome.
"Even though there's been some light rain at the moment, it hasn't dampened in any way that enthusiasm," she said.
Mrs Nugent said people are clearly keen for the event to run, with many arriving early.
"In fact, the earliest I've known in all the years I've been involved with the staging of AgQuip," she said.
The early arrivals may be unprecedented, but according to Ms Nugent they're not exactly unexpected.
She said people have been driven by a determination both to beat the rain and to make up for two lost years.
"And they've come with a great sense of optimism and anticipation that AgQuip will deliver on those sales that they've seen from many many years, but of course not the last two," she said.
Over the past week many of the 3000 exhibitors attending the event have rolled in with supersized equipment of all descriptions.
Ms Nugent said "these are organisations and manufacturers from all around Australia converging on Gunnedah, NSW, onto the AON AgQuip site ... and it is such a sight to behold," she said.
Gunnedah Shire Council Mayor Jamie Chaffey doesn't seem to think the rain is much of a bother either.
"Looking out the window and seeing all this drizzly rain we wont have to be worried about dust," he said.
"Trucks coming from everywhere, cranes lifting things off the trucks onto the ground.
"Forklifts running around and Bobcats. It's a real hive of activity and it has been for the last week."
Over three full days and into the night with NightQuip, visitors will have the opportunity to see the "latest and greatest in innovation, technology and agricultural advances," according to Cr Chaffey.
"And it means so very much to this community, to our accommodation providers, to our restaurants, to our retailers in the main street," he said.
Cr Chaffey said that having AgQuip in town really show's off Gunnedah as a centre of "agricultural innovation".
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
