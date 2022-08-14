STAY SAFE, have fun and please be patient.
That's the message police are urging the community to listen to as a huge agricultural event gets ready to open its gates in Gunnedah.
Oxley Inspector Michael Moy told the Leader police were well resourced and would be out on the roads, in town and at AgQuip itself to help anyone who needed it and to keep an eye on things.
Between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to descend on the event each day.
"We need people to be security conscious," Inspector Moy said.
He urged everyone to lock up their homes, motel rooms, motor vehicles and ensure campsites were secure.
Inspector Moy reminded everyone to take into account there would be some traffic congestion, and to travel safely on regional roads.
"Just be patient with that and no risk-taking," he said. "Traffic will flow and everyone will get to the AgQuip site with plenty of time."
Highway patrol, council and the State Emergency Service (SES) will be on deck to help.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
