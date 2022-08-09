The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Adrian Gallegos refused bail over alleged break-in at Collarenebri hotel, caught with alleged gel blaster and knuckle duster

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
August 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man set to fight charges that his DNA is linked to pub break-in

A man has been refused bail after DNA allegedly linked him to a break-and-enter at a pub.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.