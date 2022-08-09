A $50,000 public artwork planned for a Tamworth roundabout has been scrapped after it was deemed a driver distraction and safety risk by the state's transport authority.
The Taking Flight sculpture was set to be the centrepiece of Tamworth's new Country Road Roundabout, but Transport for NSW pulled the pin on the project due to concerns with its location and the risk of driver distraction.
The recent Transport for NSW decision received by Tamworth Regional Council states that they "have concern with this actual proposed sculpture from both a driver distraction and safety concern."
A spokesperson for council said it is reviewing options for the centre of the new Country Road Roundabout, which will likely now involve additional landscape planting.
The intersection will now be considered as part of Council's City Entrance Strategy Project, which is underway. Initial community consultation workshops for the strategy were held in late 2021.
"Due to the roundabout's location at the entrance to the Tamworth Global Gateway Park and also to the city of Tamworth from the west and the airport, the roundabout was the perfect location to create a statement representing Tamworth's identity as a centre of innovation and future growth," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
The concept Taking Flight was endorsed by both the Tamworth Region Arts Advisory Committee and council in March and April 2021.
The sculpture aimed to depict the connection between the Tamworth Global Gateway Park, Tamworth's landscape and the Tamworth Regional Airport.
Located at the intersection of the Oxley Highway and Country Road, the new dual-lane roundabout with five exits is expected to be completed in September 2022, weather permitting.
