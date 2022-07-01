THREE STOLEN firearms, which were allegedly wielded during a horror home invasion in South Tamworth earlier this year, have been uncovered after police raided a house.
Jaelem Cutmore and Zali May Judy Lake, both 19, remain behind bars after detectives intercepted them in a car on Gap Road at Werris Creek about 10:30pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
They were arrested for their alleged involvement.
The breakthrough came after detectives from Strike Force Tabain - an operation run by the state robbery and serious crime squad with Oxley police - raided a West Tamworth home about 2pm that day.
Police said a follow-up search revealed three firearms that had been reported stolen and were allegedly used when three masked men forced their way into a Thompson Crescent home just after 10pm on March 2.
The guns were seized for forensic examination and ballistic testing.
Cutmore and Lake were taken to the police station and charged, spending the night in the cells before fronting Tamworth Local Court on Friday.
The young man and woman were both refused bail. Their matters were adjourned.
The police case is that Cutmore was one of the three masked men involved.
READ ALSO:
Both the teenagers face a string of firearm-related offences, while Cutmore has been further charged with robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, and possess a loaded firearm endangering life.
Lake was also charged with hindering the arrest of a person who committed a serious offence.
The allegations stem from the terrifying ordeal which hospitalised a 27-year-old man and left a 26-year-old woman and two kids shaken.
Police were told one of the masked men threatened the 27-year-old resident with a gun - firing a shot - then cut his fingers with a machete.
The three men demanded personal items and cash before fleeing the home on foot in the direction of Central Avenue.
The injured man was taken to Tamworth hospital while the three other residents at home at the time were not physically hurt.
Investigations have been extensive and are continuing under Strike Force Tabain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.