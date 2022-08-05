More nominations than have been seen for the past seven years have been submitted for the Tamworth Local Business Awards.
The numbers are heartening for businesses that have worn their struggles on their sleeve over the past few years.
A total of 1,727 nominations were received for over 694 local businesses at the close of the nomination period on Thursday.
President of the Tamworth Business Chamber Stephanie Cameron said the hard work has certainly paid off this year.
"We've been absolutely flooded with nominations this year," she said.
"And I think it's just [about] getting out there and appreciating that fact that those local businesses are still here and they're still open."
The number of nominations has also increased the variety of businesses that have been given the chance to receive an award.
Ms Cameron said they've had a heartening growth in the number of trade businesses getting a shot.
"Plumbers and electricians you name it," she said.
"To be fair there's a lot of development and construction around the Tamworth region.
"It's a growth area and it's only to be expected that those trades services are part of what's really driving our local economy."
However, while much strength has been shown by embattled businesses to get through various COVID-19 challenges, Ms Cameron said there is more yet to face.
Commenting on supply lines, she said one can still see the impacts.
"Supply chains are a real issue. They're still affecting a lot of people," she said.
"And trying to provide an excellent service while at the same time struggling with supply chain issues it's even more admirable that these businesses are doing so well and getting nominated."
Finalists for the Tamworth Local Business Awards will be announced on Friday, 19 August, with winners crowned at the gala dinner event next month.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
