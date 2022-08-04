The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

National Tertiary Education Union angry that UNE is staying silent about charges levelled against vice-chancellor Brigid Heywood

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNE vice-chancellor Brigid Heywood will face Armidale court on assault charges next month. Picture file

OUTRAGE is growing about how the University of New England (UNE) is handling the situation of its vice-chancellor being charged with assault.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.