STUDENTS and staff at Peel High School will have to don their face masks for another week after the department extended its mandate in an effort to stamp out COVID-19.
The Tamworth school postponed large gatherings, school outings and reintroduced compulsory masks for students and staff on July 27, after an outbreak at the school.
Tamworth High School also moved to mandate masks for five days from August 1 after an outbreak.
A Department of Education spokesperson told the Leader the schools were directed to introduce 'circuit-breaker' measures such as mask wearing following an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"Peel High School will be extending mask wearing for staff and visitors for another five days," they said.
"In addition, staff and students have been wearing masks as an additional measure at Tamworth High School this week, which will be reassessed [on Friday].
"No other schools in the Tamworth area have implemented additional measures."
As part of a four-week blitz, increased COVID-smart measures are in place in schools including extra supplies of rapid antigen tests, strongly encouraging the wearing of masks and maximising ventilation.
Additional circuit breaker measures - including requiring mask wearing for staff and students - may be implemented for a short period of time, if there was an increase in cases across or within cohorts of staff and students, the spokesperson said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
