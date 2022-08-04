The Northern Daily Leader
Department of Education extends mask mandate at Peel High School after COVID-19 outbreak

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:15am
A mask mandate at Peel High School has been extended by five days. Picture by Gareth Gardner

STUDENTS and staff at Peel High School will have to don their face masks for another week after the department extended its mandate in an effort to stamp out COVID-19.

