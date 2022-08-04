The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Minister promises 54 beds and chairs at new Gunnedah hospital in big bed boost

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor promised that the new Gunnedah hospital would have 48 beds. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Gunnedah's new hospital will contain 48 beds, after the state government committed to expand the town's health service earlier today.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.