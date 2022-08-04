On Friday, Mitch Henderson will resume training with the Knights' NRL squad after recently being promoted to the elite group in what has been a "whirlwind" and "crazy" breakout year for the teen playmaker.
But before that happens, the 19-year-old from Dungowan will spend Thursday afternoon with a disadvantaged youth as part of the support work he does through Newcastle-based Kaimana Youth Services. He described the role as being "good for the soul".
On Sunday, Henderson will make his NSW Cup debut when he lines up in the halves for the Knights' clash against Mounties at Aubrey Keech Reserve in Sydney.
The former Greater Northern Tigers and NSW Country under-18 representative is looking to finish the season on a high, after relocating to Newcastle to chase his NRL dream upon completing year 12 at Farrer last year.
Henderson's return to the Knights' NRL squad - after training with them in the preseason and then during the club's bye week in June - is clearly a big vote of confidence in him.
He will also train with the squad next week, and hopes to stay there for the rest of the season.
"It's where you want to be, obviously, just that professional atmosphere around the boys," he said.
Getting an NRL call-up this season was "highly unlikely", Henderson said.
"You never know what can happen," he said of making his NRL debut. "But I think I'm still a fair way off getting that sort of call-up."
I'm very excited for this one.- Mitch Henderson
The former Dungowan Cowboy's NSW Cup selection followed No 6 Adam Clune's elevation to the Knights' reserves for their NRL clash against Wests Tigers on Sunday. Henderson was 18th man for the Knights' NSW Cup match against the Sea Eagles last month, but was not used.
"I'm very excited for this one," he said of the Mounties encounter, adding: "I'm just happy that they've given me an opportunity to have a crack at proper adults footy."
Henderson said it had been "a whirlwind of a year".
It's a year in which he played a preseason trial for Newcastle against the Bulldogs, and then helped steer the Knights' under-19 SG Ball side to the finals, before being prompted to the club's under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup squad.
Prior to being named in the NSW Cup side this round, he had been selected at fullback for Newcastle's Jersey Flegg match against the Thunderbolts on Saturday.
"It's a crazy world," he said. "But I'm just enjoying the ups and downs and taking it as it comes."
On Thursday afternoon, Henderson expects to be fishing at Speers Point, at Lake Macquarie, as the sun sets. He will be joined by a boy who has been paired with him by Kaimana.
"It's good for the soul, the work I'm doing," he said. "Like, it just makes you feel good because you're doing something good for someone else."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
