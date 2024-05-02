The old dog with new tricks: Code-hopping Thom tackles his newest challenge

At or after the age of 40, most football careers are well and truly over.
But after a hiatus of more than a decade, the 41-year-old Damien Thom decided in 2023 that he wanted to jump back into the fold.
What's more, the lifelong rugby league and union player decided to make the challenge even sterner for himself, and elected to take up Aussie Rules.
"I just decided to give it a go," Thom said.
"I wanted to get fit again and get into that competitive environment again."
Following his decision to take up an entirely new sport, Thom followed some mates to the Tamworth Swans.
After spending his first year watching copious amounts of AFL to help acclimate himself with the rules, Thom made enough of an impact with not just his performance at full forward, but his maturity and leadership, to be made captain for 2024.
And, unusually, it was not the choice of Swans coach Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster. Instead, Thom's teammates were given the opportunity to pick their next captain democratically.
"We made it fair for everyone," he said.
"Everyone had the chance to become skipper for the 2024 season, we basically set up a voting poll. And we created a leadership group from the votes as well."
It is a significant leap for the now-42-year-old Thom, who, prior to last season, hadn't played any contact sport for 10 years.
Even then, it was to play a one-off representative rugby tournament. In his last full season, he was 28 and towards the end of a stint living and playing semi-professionally in the UK.
"[Playing AFL as an older athlete] takes a toll on the body," he said.
"I'm usually limping around for a few days after we play, I'm a bit sore and sorry. But it's all worth it."
Born in Inverell, Thom has lived in and around Tamworth for a good portion of his adult life.
During his time playing rugby, he was involved in leadership groups and is no stranger to the burdens of the job.
Thom did admit, however, that he was "surprised" by the results of the vote.
"I don't have the experience of some of the boys in the leadership group playing AFL," he said.
"But in saying that, I'm a lot older than the boys and I've got other leadership skills from playing other sports. So I think it'll be a good challenge."
The Swans will get the 2024 season underway on Saturday with a clash against the Gunnedah Bulldogs at No. 1 Oval.
With three senior men's grand final appearances in the last four years, but no silverware to show for it, the club is determined to finally get its hands on a premiership.
And with better numbers and a good blend of youth and experience, Thom believes their 2024 side can break through.
"We're a much stronger club this year than last year," he said.
"With Lachie Bennetts-Inkster as coach, he's pulled in a lot of new, young faces. We've got a large squad this year, a lot bigger than last year, which has helped the competitiveness at training.
"I think Inverell being undefeated last year, and us making the grand final against them and losing by two goals after they beat everyone convincingly throughout the year, really gave us belief that ... we could go one better."
