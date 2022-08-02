No money for the store's rent means Million Reasons comic store owner Jade Luxford has decided to save some uncertainty and close.
The store has been operating for five years and for most of that time things had gone well.
However, Mr Luxford said for the past two weeks there has been so little business he's been unable to pay rent.
"And our rent's only $250 a week ... and everyone keeps going 'it's cause you're hidden', and well I don't want to go on Peel St because it's $800 a week," he said.
"We're just behind the Tudor ... Tamworth's fat and lazy. They don't like to walk."
Mr Luxford said the store has survived a lot of adversity but since the COVID-19 payments have stopped people have simply stopped spending.
"We've survived fires, droughts, floods, COVID ... but there's a looming recession and we're a want store not a need store."
"There have been so many people coming in and going 'oh, I'd love to buy stuff here' but no one's got money."
Since he's announced the store was closing on August 20 there has been a big uptick, but he said this just isn't enough to motivate him to keep the store open.
"As soon as we put up the 'we're closing' post we've made a killing," he said.
"But I don't want to be like other Tamworth stores that keep putting up 'we're closing' and then never close."
He said he's been working two other jobs to support himself with money only trickling in through the store.
Markets are now his next best option, and he said he'll be bringing some of his wares to towns around the region until he's able to sell it off.
"I'm quite happy to shut and look at doing markets instead rather than having all the overheads on top of me ... especially since we're going into recession," he said.
"We're looking at little towns, so we'd go to Armidale, Moree, Narrabri.
"And it's a holiday for me. I don't have to sit in a shop five or six days-a-week hoping for people to come in."
The store was the biggest supplier in town of Anime stock.
Mr Luxford said they are also the only supplier in town that do LGBTQI and pride stock.
"Tamworth's had us for five years and didn't appreciate us is how I see it," he said.
"I've put a lot of work into is, so I'm going to miss it absolutely."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
