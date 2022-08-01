The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Quirindi will join silo art trail in a big way with nearly $200,000 announced for massive project

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Anderson joined committee chair Ian Carter and members Doug Hawkins, Rob Lewis, Kim Lawlor, Gordon Heath, Jason Allen and Ian Lobsey (Committee members not present: Ray Lamb, Annette Wallace and Nikki Robertson) Picture supplied

Quirindi will soon join the silo art trail in a big way, after the state government announced funding of nearly $200,000 for a project, three years in the planning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.