Quirindi will soon join the silo art trail in a big way, after the state government announced funding of nearly $200,000 for a project, three years in the planning.
Quirindi Silo Art Committee chairperson Ian Carter said it would be a huge boost for the local community.
"A study done by Griffith University showed the huge increase in tourism and traffic that silo art brings to a town," Mr Carter said.
"Part of this was to try and give Quirindi a bit of a boost.
"It's one of the towns that's been stagnant or dying slowly, and this will hopefully revitalise Quirindi and keep it going, which will be great."
Mr Carter said they had already chosen the artist, so the funding announcement "will create a real buzz in the community".
"It's just fantastic," he said.
Member for Tamworth and Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said silo art in nearby towns had proven a big boost for tourism "and Quirindi will soon cash in on that growing tourism dollar, thanks to this project."
The silos will be painted over a seven-week period later this year.
"This will be a true community event with the artwork slowly revealed for the first time ever, free for everyone to see," Mr Anderson said.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said he is "excited" the local committee was able to secure the funding for the project.
"The committee has advocated strongly over recent years for this project, and I hope its bid to diversify the local tourism offering through creating a new landmark will reap rewards for Quirindi once the artwork is completed," Mr Layzell said
The funding will come from NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants Program.
