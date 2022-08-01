THE LEARN to swim industry is barely keeping its head above water, according to a local swim school.
Tamworth Learn to Swim is understaffed and the business' bottom line is down.
The situation is yet to improve since the industry began going under after the onset of COVID, teacher, owner and manager Roslyn Lauritzen said.
"Instead of having maybe 40 children in the mornings, we've probably just got half of that," she said.
She said the interest from parents is there, but the lack of staff means they can't take on as many children.
Staff don't always have the right qualifications needed to work with children losing their swimming ability from time spent on dry land, she said.
"Often, you need more staff in order to try and cope with the lack of skill," she said.
"You find that because they've been walking around for the last two years, that they want to try and walk in water.
"And you've really got to educate them in it - 'no, you don't walk in water, you actually float or you lay down in water'."
She has had to go back to basics.
"You're teaching them the same skills that babies are learning," she said.
"And that's how to lay on their fronts, on their tummies and how to lay on their back and blow bubbles."
But she is hoping the situation is seasonal, and that summer will bring a boost.
She said the government's First Lap and Active Kids vouchers have been helping parents cope financially, but Ms Lauritzen wants a first lap voucher for every term.
She has emailed Service NSW to ask for a voucher four times a year per child.
At the moment, it is given every six months - giving parents a false belief that children can learn to swim in nine lessons, which is not the case, she said.
Ms Lauritzen is struggling to find a new supervisor that can get trainees qualified, after Austswim adjusted its guidelines, creating another obstacle for her.
She is an assessor herself, who trains and signs off her staff, but the changes mean she needs to find a supervisor elsewhere.
"There aren't many of those around, and not in Tamworth," she said.
The swim school was closed down three times during the duration of COVID.
"I think when you're at home, you start thinking, 'well, there's more to life than this, maybe I should just pursue another career?'," she said.
"So we found that we lost our staff, and so now we're sort of starting again with new staff."
360 Fitness Club is trying to develop the industry in Tamworth, Learn to Swim coordinator and aquatic centre manager Crystal Vera said.
With Austswim, courses are being arranged for the end of the year on swimming and water safety, competitive strokes, infants and preschool aquatics and aquatic access and inclusion.
But the courses will only run if enough interest is generated and candidates booked.
She said they have had a number of people training - but that the skills shortage is very real.
"All you have to do is walk down Peel Street and look at the 'help wanted' signs in the shop windows," she said.
