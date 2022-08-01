Saturday night was the first time a local crowd has seen the Tamworth Thunderbolts women in action for nearly three years.
But it may also have marked the last time they will get to watch a stalwart of local basketball.
Post-game, Thunderbolts veteran Amy Gambrill confirmed to the Leader that 2022 will be her last season with the team.
"I played A Grade and the girls said they were going to get a [state league] team together," Gambrill said.
"I ummed and ahhed, and then said 'Alright'. One last dance."
Although she has represented Tamworth for a total of roughly 15 years, Gambrill might still be a fresh face to those who are new to the local basketball scene.
Having taken up the sport at 10 years old, Gambrill played through to her early 20s before jetting off to London on what she thought would be a short-term working vacation.
"Back then, a lot of people were doing working holidays," she said.
"That's why I went over, and I got this great job and just stayed."
After 10 years overseas, Gambrill returned to Tamworth in 2018 and took up a job teaching at McCarthy Catholic College.
And though she had played a little bit of basketball in the UK, it was put on hold by the birth of her son in 2016.
Once she returned to her hometown, the 38-year-old decided to "give back", and play one more season with the association that "sort of raised me."
The reason for her decision to step away from the sport for good is multifaceted. On one hand, as she approaches the age of 40, Gambrill has found it is harder to convince her body to cooperate with the demands of the sport.
"It's been a long process, getting fitter," she said.
"Because of COVID, we were training in the off-season and [the challenge was] trying to keep my joints going."
She is, however, also wary of sticking around too long, and does not want to hold up any of the talented youngsters set to debut in the team in coming years.
But on Saturday night, that was the furthest thing from Gambrill's mind as Tamworth turned out in droves to support the local players.
Despite the Thunderbolts' loss to Coffs Harbour, the show of support was "amazing" to Gambrill and her teammates.
"It was great," she said of her last home game.
"We had so many people turned up, which is rare for women's games. It was so good to have the crowd and a lot of people behind us.
"The backing of Tamworth basketball and our junior programs, and all our family and friends has just been unforgettable."
