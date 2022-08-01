'Everyone played well': Cowgirls surge past top-ranked Bears

Improbable wins are starting to become a habit for the Dungowan Cowgirls.
They eeked out 20-18 victory over Narrabri in round 13, prevailed 22-12 over Gunnedah the following week, and last Saturday produced what coach Brianna Trickett described as a "fantastic" team effort to beat North Tamworth.
Saturday's 16-10 win was Dungowan's fifth straight, which has propelled the Cowgirls to fourth on the ladder.
But when asked, Trickett said the score was a result of a team effort rather than individual brilliance.
"A fantastic win for us," Brianna Trickett told Group 4 Media after the game.
"Everyone played well. Like last week. It's given us good momentum. We've got a great team, some great athletes. Some great young girls too I'm proud of them all."
Although it was tough for the coach to pick a standout, three Best and Fairest points must be given at the end of each game, and Saturday's went to Cowgirls fullback Georgia Horniman.
Karen Porter and Sarah Taylor also came in for praise from Trickett.
"[Karen] busted herself," Trickett said.
"Sarah Taylor controlled the ruck well too, but we still made mistakes."
The Bears, meanwhile, lost the top spot on the ladder to the Gunnedah Bulldogs after the loss. Coach Mel Watson said the "tough game" saw her side produce "a lot of errors, which didn't help."
This weekend, the Cowgirls will look to keep their win streak alive against the fifth-ranked Moree Boars, who are coming off a loss to Gunnedah.
The Bulldogs won their match against the Boars 12-4, but the game was cut short after a serious knee injury to a Moree's Shakaya Williams.
Meanwhile Kootingal beat Werris Creek 18-8, and Manilla sunk Narrabri 28-10.
