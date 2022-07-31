Tamworth produced their best defensive effort against Barbarians this season but it wasn't enough to snag their second win as Baa Baas prevailed 25-10 to continue their push for a major semi-final berth.
It was the lowest score the Magpies have kept them to, by more than 10 points, and a big improvement on the 36-8 scoreline their last meeting.
In the other game, Robb College won a thriller against college rivals St Albert's.
The intensity between the two sides was as high as you'll ever see in a New England Rugby Union match up.
Every drop ball, penalty, try-saving tackle was met with a roar from the packed hill and grandstand at Bellevue Oval.
But it was the Robb crowd who cheered just a little bit louder with their side toppling Albies 21-15.
It was the first time Albies had suffered a defeat all season and Robb captain Will Archer summed it up by saying his side were "over the moon."
"To knock Albies off their perch like that, it is unbelievable," he said.
"Going into the finals, it is bloody awesome.
"We are really pumped with that.
"We said we just have to keep turning up and being relentless, keep turning up and putting points on any chance we got and that is what undid them in the end."
Barely two minutes passed before Cannington slotted another for a 6-nil lead.
Robb also landed the first try through some razzle dazzle.
A Will Irish-grubber kick left the Albies' winger with nowhere to go and he was bundled over the sideline.
Then Robb spread the ball in the other direction for Cannington to bag a five-pointer.
He converted but, Albies doing what they've done best all season, regained possession and made the most of it.
They won a scrum and Sam Grear darted over beside the posts.
Right on half-time Cannington notched up another penalty goal and Robb held a 16-5 advantage.
In the second-half it didn't take long for Albies to make their intentions known with Will Gordon diving over.
That went unconverted to leave a six point margin.
Coming out from their own line, an Albies' pass goes to ground and Will Clemson scoops it up for Robb to land their second try for the game.
It went unconverted and the score was 21-10.
A mountain of possession to Albies in the dying minutes of the clash amounted to a second try to Grear.
But by the time he crossed, it was too late, Robb earning the win.
With Albies previously undefeated and cruising at the top of the table, Archer believes their win will give the rest of the competition a shake.
"Gives us a lot of belief and gives a lot of teams belief that they can go the whole way," he said.
The tough thing for Robb moving forward will be matching the energy levels they used to topple their college rivals.
Archer doesn't believe it will be a problem though.
"I think it will be easy to be honest," he said.
"The energy in the club at the moment, we are in a really good space and that was a really good boost.
"We all needed it to bring us into finals."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
