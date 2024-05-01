Two hospitalised after car veers off road and rolls near Tamworth

Two people have been hospitalised after a car left the road and rolled on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Emergency services were called to Manilla Road, Klori, about 30km from Tamworth, at 1:30pm on Wednesday, May 1, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
First responders were told a car had left the road and rolled a number of times before coming to a rest in nearby bushland.
When NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene they treated a man and a woman.
A woman, aged in her 60s, was treated for minor injuries before being transported to Tamworth hospital.
A man, who was able to get out of the car himself, was also taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District and crews from Fire and Rescue NSW also attended the crash.
Manilla Road was restricted to one lane of traffic while emergency services worked at the scene.
