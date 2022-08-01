The Northern Daily Leader

Junior cyclist takes on national tour

Updated August 1 2022 - 6:14am, first published 3:00am
Toby Inglis dominates the track in the Sydney Junior Tour 57 km Road Race. Picture by MoHo Photography)

While the eyes of road cycling enthusiasts may have been on the Tour de France in recent weeks, the feet of The Armidale School's Toby Inglis were firmly in the pedals, clocking up success in the National Road Series Junior Tour of Sydney.

