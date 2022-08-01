Inverell is abuzz in anticipation of one of their own donning the Wallaby gold.
Jock Campbell is currently in Argentina preparing with the Wallabies for their Rugby Championship opener, and a possible debut.
Advertisement
Speaking to the media before they flew out, the 27-year-old recalled his early years running around for the Highlanders.
"[I] Played for them since I was five or six until I went to boarding school," he said.
"Sundays were pretty busy with rugby union, which was good fun; poor parents had to drive a lot."
The Reds outside back is one of four uncapped players in the squad, his call-up coming on the back of a strong campaign for Australia A during the Pacific Nations Cup.
It was his first involvement with the national squad and "an awesome experience".
"It's a higher level than going back to playing club footy," Campbell said.
"Obviously it's run similar to the Wallabies in plays and call sheets and stuff like that."
"For fringe guys like myself a lot easier to come in after doing something like Australia A."
Bandied about in Wallabies' conversations previously, Campbell's form for the Reds this season made him hard to ignore.
"I think I've had a pretty good year. Obviously had an injury last year," he said, when asked how he assessed his season.
"[I] Really just wanted to focus on playing good footy for the Reds."
Utilised at fullback and on the wing for the Reds, and for A's, Campbell believes his versatility is a benefit.
"Obviously the ability to play multiple positions can only strengthen your chance to get up into sides like this," he said.
So does he have a preference?
"Nope, as long as I'm in the team," he said.
Advertisement
After it was then jokingly put to him about playing in the forwards, he qualified "nine and above".
Compared by Reds coach Brad Thorn earlier in the year to Maroons legend Darren Lockyer and former All Black Ben Smith, both former team-mates of his, Campbell brushed that off as "a bit of a stitch up" but did confess to Smith being someone he has "looked at a fair bit".
"Because we are quite similar, not the biggest, strongest or fastest and stuff like that," he said.
"I think part of his game was consistency, always making the right decision."
He could have easily been talking about himself.
Advertisement
"I think consistency is a big part of my game. Doing all the little things is kind of what I pride myself on," he said.
"That's my main focus at the moment, just being consistent and being good in most areas."
The Wallabies face Argentina on August 6 (Sunday morning AEST).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.