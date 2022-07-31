The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council transfers ownership of new Manilla bridge to state government to manage into the future

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 31 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new 140m state of the art bridge was opened by the NSW Government, Transport for NSW and Tamworth Regional Council in September last year. Picture supplied

A MULTI-MILLION dollar piece of infrastructure in Manilla will be looked after by the state government for years to come after the council handed over some of its roads.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.