A MULTI-MILLION dollar piece of infrastructure in Manilla will be looked after by the state government for years to come after the council handed over some of its roads.
Tamworth Regional Council has transferred ownership of the new road and bridge constructed in Manilla as part of the Namoi River Crossing Project to the NSW government.
The $9.7 million two-lane bridge opened last year, replacing the 135 year structure.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said while the council pitched in to fund the bridge, it's better for the council that the road goes to the state so it can manage it into the future.
The old heritage Manilla bridge will continue to be a state road, but the approaches to that will become local roads.
Councillor Judy Coates said she was pleased a load limit imposed on the bridge to "reduce wear and tear".
"It would be very nice if we could see some upgrade of the road sides on the northern approach to the bridge as part of taking over that ownership," she said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
