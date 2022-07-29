The Northern Daily Leader
The Tamworth Library Knitting Group is making wraps to send overseas to help those in need

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
The Tamworth Library Knitting Group enjoy a morning of tea and humanitarianism. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In a flurry of activity, the Tamworth Library Knitters Group is helping vulnerable people all over the world.

