In a flurry of activity, the Tamworth Library Knitters Group is helping vulnerable people all over the world.
The wraps knitted by the group's members are bound for people in places like Ukraine, who are in desperate need of support.
Group leader Ann Foster said it takes each of them a couple of days to complete a large wrap, but they have made great progress.
She said some members have come from as far as Gunnedah to join in the effort and many also knit at home.
"They knit from Barraba, Manilla, Gunnedah, Narrabri, as well as our local ladies that knit," she said.
Pointing to piles of wraps behind her, Ms Foster said "this is just today's effort."
"They'll be going down to Sydney where they'll be sent all over the world," she said.
The Sydney-based Wraps with Love is the charity which will then send them abroad.
There are many people in warzones, natural disaster zones, and in poverty over the world which the group hopes to help.
However, Ms Foster said Ukraine was a special one following a conversation she had with her son.
"I've been discussing it at home with my son and he said he'd like something to go to Ukraine," she said.
It's not just one person per wrap, but more of a production line to get as many made as possible.
Knitted squares come in from all over the region, with 28 of them for each wrap put together by the library group.
"Some of the ladies just knit the squares and bring them in," she said.
Mrs Foster said the process has really brought them together.
"It give us a bond of friendship ... I think we all enjoy coming for a chatter but mainly for the knitting," she said.
The ladies are back at the Tamworth Regional Library every week to keep up the effort, before clocking off for a well deserved tea at 12.
