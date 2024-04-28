The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'Huge relief': Highlanders withstand late Lions' surge to notch first win

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 28 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the space of a minute on Saturday Inverell captain Thomas Barnwell's feelings went from apprehension to relief.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.