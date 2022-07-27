A tenacious Tamworth trio will tackle the Outback Marathon in Uluru, after waiting three years for the opportunity.
Joash Boney, Latrell Allan, and Isobele Kesby leave on Thursday morning to take on the grueling 21km outback track.
However, the journey is even more a profound cultural adventure than a major physical challenge, according to future mentor for the Tamworth Aboriginal Lands Council, Charlene Abra.
"It's the heart of our nation, so to run out there and connect to the country out there will be really special," Ms Abra told the Leader.
"Culture has played a big part in our training, so it's not just building resilience physically but also mentally and emotionally ... and having that connection spiritually as well."
The Outback Marathon program was originally put together as a resilience program, and Ms Abra said the kids have risen to the challenge.
She said they have continued to show their commitment despite the frustration of a three year delay.
"I think they've really shown that [resilience] over the past three years. They've kept showing up for training and putting in their best," she said.
The team's members have had to engage in interval training every week, as well as long runs, putting them in their prime for the upcoming challenge.
Once landed in Alice Springs the team will finally have the chance to visit significant sites.
Ms Abra said they'll be able to seen the impact of the 2017 Uluru Statement From The Heart, which she said was a seminal event in the rise of Indigenous pride.
"We can really celebrate the strength, acknowledge our past, and know where we've come from," she said.
"I think the time we're living in right now ... culture is really being celebrated again, which is really close to my heart."
The team will also be welcomed to country by the Yankunytjatjara and Pitjantjatjara people.
Mrs Abra said this is sure to be a very special experience.
"We'll be having a traditional welcoming ceremony and be meeting-up with the elders of the Anangu people."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
